Human rights lawyer , Mr Inibehe Effiong, says the Department of State Services has arrested his client who is also a campus journalist , Ayoola Babalola, for allegedly publishing articles critical of the President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari ( retd. ) , and All Progressives Congress chieftain , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.....
