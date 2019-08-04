JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics DSS denied us access to see Sowore, says lawyer – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria

#1
The head of legal team of the African Action Congress (AAC), Mr Tope Akinyode says operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has denied him access to Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, 2019.

The publisher of the …

sowore.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YHMebJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top