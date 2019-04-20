Politics DSS Denies Arresting INEC Staff – Thisdaylive

#1
The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied that it arrested and detained seven members of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A social media report had alleged that the DSS arrested some ICT staff of INEC for disclosing the commission’s server identity number to the PDP …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2UM8IXV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top