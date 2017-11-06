Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 6, 2017 at 1:32 PM.

    The Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may be in fresh face-off over a move by the commission to interrogate some officials of the DSS.

    According to Nigerian Tribune, it was gathered that the commission had sent a request to effect the release of the affected DSS officials.

    Investigations revealed that the authorities of the DSS had, however, refused to release the requested officials, thus creating a fresh round of animosity between the two government agencies.

    A source knowledgeable on the matter told Nigerian Tribune that the invitation was an attempt to rubbish the Service since the DSS was not answerable to the EFCC.

    The source said: “What are they (EFCC) trying to do, audit our operations or what? Did the service report any financial infraction to them and call for their intervention? It is just a case of overzealousness and lack of professionalism and we won’t allow that, because what you allow is what will continue.

    “If they [EFCC] need any clarification on anything, they should come to our office. They know where we are. We can’t be humiliated by anybody. Never! If this is a fallout from the security report officially requested by the National Assembly, then we wish them luck. We stand by our findings. If someone is not fit and proper to hold an office, we can’t season any filth. It’s as simple as that. We never went outside of our mandate.”

    The DSS has been at loggerheads with the EFCC since the Service wrote two memos to the Senate, stopping the clearance of the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu.
     
