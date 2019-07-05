JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro DSS seeks court order to detain Sowore for 90 days - The Cable

The Department of State Service (DSS) has filed an application before a federal high court in Abuja, seeking to detain Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, for 90 days.

In an ex parte motion with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/19, G. O Agbadua, counsel to the DSS, told the court that the secret police needed the period to investigate Sowore.

Agbadua told Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, that a video clip evidence was attached to the application.

