The Department of State Service (DSS) has filed an application before a federal high court in Abuja, seeking to detain Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, for 90 days.
In an ex parte motion with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/19, G. O Agbadua, counsel to the DSS, told the court that the secret police needed the period to investigate Sowore.
Agbadua told Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, that a video clip evidence was attached to the application.
