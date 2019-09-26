Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him – Sahara Reporters

The Department of State Services has continued to hold on to pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, despite fulfilling his bail condition.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, in Abuja, had on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release the activist on bail. Sowore had since fulfilled the …

