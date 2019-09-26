The Department of State Services has continued to hold on to pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, despite fulfilling his bail condition.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, in Abuja, had on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release the activist on bail. Sowore had since fulfilled the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2lEHuCm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, in Abuja, had on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release the activist on bail. Sowore had since fulfilled the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2lEHuCm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]