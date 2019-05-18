The Department of State Services, DSS, Friday, condemned the alleged call for revolution in the country. It also accused the organisation it called the Nigeria Continuity and Progress (NCP) of being responsible for the alleged revolutionary call.
DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya disclosed this in a statement. He …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WPmTbR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya disclosed this in a statement. He …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2WPmTbR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]