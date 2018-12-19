Politics Duke: Judge Misinterpreted SDP’s Constitution On Zoning – State Chairmen – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that the trial judge of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Justice Baba Hussein-Yusuf, misinterpreted the party’s constitution regarding rotation and zoning formula in the case of Mr Doland Duke and Prof Jerry Gana......



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2BpGyFE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top