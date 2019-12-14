Entertainment Duncan Mighty has been Arrested over an Alleged ₦11m Fraud – BellaNaija

#1
Duncan Mighty has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command over an alleged ₦11m fraud. A few months ago, Duncan Mighty wrote an open letter to Rochas Okorocha offering to pay back the money he got to record a song with one of Rochas’ associates, although it’s still uncertain if these events are linked....

Duncan Mighty.jpg

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2EnVnu5

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top