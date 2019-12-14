Duncan Mighty has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command over an alleged ₦11m fraud. A few months ago, Duncan Mighty wrote an open letter to Rochas Okorocha offering to pay back the money he got to record a song with one of Rochas’ associates, although it’s still uncertain if these events are linked....
Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2EnVnu5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2EnVnu5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]