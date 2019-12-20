Duncan Mighty has finally opened up on his recent arrest. Recall news first went viral that the singer was kidnapped, before an update that he was actually arrested for fraud.
Talking about his side of the story, he released a statement saying; ”Imo state government and Duncan …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2s5HLRS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Talking about his side of the story, he released a statement saying; ”Imo state government and Duncan …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2s5HLRS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]