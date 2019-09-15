Metro Dwarf beaten mercilessly over missing penis in Enugu (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Jungle justice was meted out to a dwarf identified as Anayo by a mob which gathered after a man raised an alarm over his missing penis at Obiagu axis of Ogui community in Enugu state.

Anayo was rescued by the police after being beaten mercilessly by the mob on Saturday September …

dwarf.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32JTulW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top