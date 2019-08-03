JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham Teased Idris Elba Over Cats Role – AskMen

#1
You may not be the only one laughing about the upcoming film adaptation of “Cats.”

On a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Cats” actor Idris Elba revealed his role in the musical was a source …


via AskMen – https://ift.tt/2LV6DEh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top