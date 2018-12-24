IK Ogbonna has been stepping out with his wife since her return to the country and has started peppering them with photos too.
Aside that the couple attended a party held at E-Money’s house, IK has been posting video and photos of him and Sonia playing love. …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Tb1d7N
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Aside that the couple attended a party held at E-Money’s house, IK has been posting video and photos of him and Sonia playing love. …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Tb1d7N
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]