Early psychosis detection can reduce risk in young people - New Telegraph
Doctors in the United Kingdom (UK) have developed a new data mining method to detect many young people with emerging psychosis. The new method, based on advanced data mining to pick up early risk signs from schools, hospitals, and general doctors, will be presented at the ECNP virtual congress…
