General Health Early psychosis detection can reduce risk in young people – New Telegraph

#1

Early psychosis detection can reduce risk in young people - New Telegraph

Doctors in the United Kingdom (UK) have developed a new data mining method to detect many young people with emerging psychosis. The new method, based on advanced data mining to pick up early risk signs from schools, hospitals, and general doctors, will be presented at the ECNP virtual congress…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in health information including weight loss, family health and sexual health
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top