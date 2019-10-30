The chance of heart disease is further heightened if a woman has any of the risk factors, including high blood pressure, obesity, depression, high cholesterol, extreme stress and diabetes.
Women who smoke and have sedentary lifestyles are also possible candidates for heart diseases. ...
Read more via Hunker https://ift.tt/2Pw2O9E
Women who smoke and have sedentary lifestyles are also possible candidates for heart diseases. ...
Read more via Hunker https://ift.tt/2Pw2O9E
Last edited by a moderator:[0]