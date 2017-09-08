At least six people have died as an earthquake measuring 8.2 struck off the southern coast of Mexico. According to BBC, the quake which measured about 87km (54 miles) south-west of Pijijiapan has been described by Mexico’s president Enrique Peña Nieto as the country’s strongest in a century. Reports say one person also died in neighbouring Guatemala. A tsunami warning was issued for the country, with three-metre-high waves possible, and other nearby countries. The quake, which struck at 23:50 local time on Thursday (04:50 GMT Friday), was felt in Mexico City, with buildings swaying and people running into the street. The tremors there, about 1,000km from the epicentre, were reported to have lasted up to a minute. President Peña Nieto said some 50 million Mexicans would have felt the tremor and that the death toll might rise. Four deaths were reported in Mexico’s Chiapas state, near the epicentre. Two children were killed in Tabasco state, one a baby who died when power was cut to a respirator. - BBC