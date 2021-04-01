Politics Easter: We won’t abandon the weak, poor, Buhari assures – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

Easter: We won't abandon the weak, poor, Buhari assures - New Telegraph

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will ensure that the weak, the poor and underprivileged in the society are not abandoned. The President gave this pledge Thursday in his Easter message to Christians in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina...
