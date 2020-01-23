Renowned Juju music maestro turned evangelist, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has reacted to the death of highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya, who died on Wednesday died at the age of 89.
Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Obey said Olaiya lived a life worthy of …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SpGRtY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Obey said Olaiya lived a life worthy of …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2SpGRtY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]