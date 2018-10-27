Metro Ebola: Google honours late Dr Adadevoh with doodle on birthday – Laila’s Blog

#1
Late Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, who is credited with curbing the wide spread of the Ebola virus in Nigeria by placing the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine despite pressures from the Liberian government, has been honored by Google with a doodle on her posthumous birthday, which is today.

Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh became a …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CIRuAl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top