Politics Ebonyi APC drags Governor Umahi to FG over alleged victimisation – Nigeria News Today

    The Ebonyi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor David Umahi of victimising opposition in the state.

    Daily Trust reports that the leadership of the party in Ebonyi made the accusation on Tuesday, April 10, in Abuja when they visited the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

    The APC chairman in the state, Nwachukwu Eze, who led the delegation, accused Governor Umahi of deceiving President Muhammadu Buhari on his second term bid and also victimizing opposition in the state.

