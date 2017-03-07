There was pandemonium in Ebonyi state on Monday after the shooting of a Nigerian soldier by men of the police force in Owutu Edda community in Afikpo South LGA of the state. According to reports, trouble started when officials of “Operation Safer Highway” at a checkpoint along Nguzu Edda road, stopped a woman wearing a military cap on a motorcycle and seized the cap. The woman said the cap belonged to her husband but the policemen refused to return it, asking her to call her husband before they'll release it. The woman then made the call and her husband came to the scene only to be assaulted by the policemen. This lead to more fisticuffs as the soldier resisted arrest by the policemen. In the process, one policeman shot him in the leg. The youths, on hearing what happened to their soldier-brother, mobilised and attacked houses of all the policemen in the community, vandalizing and burning household property. The youths have been pacified by the state government who promised to bring the errant policemen to book. The victim, Ikechukwu Nnachi, is currently receiving treatment in a military hospital in Ohafia, Abia State.