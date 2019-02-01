The Ebonyi State council of traditional rulers has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the February 16 presidential poll.
Charles Mkpuma, Chairman of Council of traditional rulers in the state, who announced this on Wednesday, said the endorsement was born of the “robust relationship” the President has with David Umahi, …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS
