Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did not come to play with you all! The show host stunned in a stunning brown shiny custom suit by David Wej for last night’s BBNaija live eviction show, the look complete with matching accouterments.
And everyone has been talking about his getup....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZWl8u8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
And everyone has been talking about his getup....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZWl8u8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 17.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]