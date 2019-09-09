JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stuns in David Wej at the #BBNaija Live Eviction Show – Olisa.tv

#1
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did not come to play with you all! The show host stunned in a stunning brown shiny custom suit by David Wej for last night’s BBNaija live eviction show, the look complete with matching accouterments.

And everyone has been talking about his getup....


via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2ZWl8u8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top