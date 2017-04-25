Submit Post Advertise

Business Economy: Nigeria Will Overtake US by 2050 - UK

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Apr 25, 2017 at 8:08 AM. Views count: 308

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has predicted that Nigeria will over take the US to become the 3rd largest economy by 2050.

    He made the prediction while delivering a lecture as part of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, in Lagos state.

    The lecture was entitled: “Nigeria-British Relations: The Next 100 Years."

    “By 2050, Nigeria will be the third biggest country in the world as it will overtake the USA to join China and India as the three biggest countries," he said.

    “Second, Lagos, Africa’s fifth largest economy in 2016, will become more important in the coming years as African example of how to break down barriers to doing business and bring in foreign investment.”

    He also announced the introduction of same day visa to Nigerian by the UK government.

    Read more about that here: UK Introduces Same Day, 5-Day Visa for Nigerians
     

    Lequte, Apr 25, 2017 at 8:08 AM
    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    Let us hope we will not be poorer for it
     
    curator, Apr 25, 2017 at 8:11 AM
  3. Bishop

    Bishop New Member

    When
    When i was growing up Late dictator Abacha said tagged it vision 2010. It never worked, Oga Johnathan said Nigeria will become one of the top 20 economy in the world by 2020.It is very clear now that it won't be possible. Therefore i doubt this prediction by Britain will work out
     
    Bishop, Apr 25, 2017 at 8:15 AM
  4. okekiaas

    okekiaas New Member

    I pray oh!
     
    okekiaas, Apr 25, 2017 at 8:22 AM
