The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has predicted that Nigeria will over take the US to become the 3rd largest economy by 2050.He made the statement while delivering a lecture as part of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, in Lagos state.The lecture was entitled: “Nigeria-British Relations: The Next 100 Years."“By 2050, Nigeria will be the third biggest country in the world as it will overtake the USA to join China and India as the three biggest countries," he said.“Second, Lagos, Africa’s fifth largest economy in 2016, will become more important in the coming years as African example of how to break down barriers to doing business and bring in foreign investment.”He also announced the introduction of same day visa to Nigerian by the UK government.Read more about that here: