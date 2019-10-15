The ECOWAS Court of Justice has awarded N10 million against the Nigerian government for dismissing a soldier, Barnabas Eli from the army over the loss of his rifle in 2012.
According to Premium Times, the court which awarded the judgement fine to the complainant as compensation ordered the federal …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/31d1g6E
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Premium Times, the court which awarded the judgement fine to the complainant as compensation ordered the federal …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/31d1g6E
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]