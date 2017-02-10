The ECOWAS Parliament has joined Nigerians in wishing President Muhammadu Buhari a quick recovery as he receives medical care in a London hospital. The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, made the remark while delivering his opening speech at 2017 1st Extraordinary Session of the 4thLegislature in Abuja. He said: “I learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in London, Great Britain for health reasons, I wish him, on your behalf, a quick recovery.” The speaker expressed concern over Nigeria’s dwindling economy occasioned by fall in the price of oil and the continuing attacks on its oil installations, this, he said, had resulted in revenue loss for the government, high inflation and shortage of foreign currencies. “The decrease in petroleum revenue lays bare the real fragility of the budget,” he added.