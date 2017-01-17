The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given the embattled President of The Gambia, Mr. Yahya Jammeh, till midnight tomorrow to vacate office and hand over power to the country’s President-Elect, Mr. Adama Barrow, or be ousted by force. The commission has planned military intervention by in The Gambia if Jammeh refuses to vacate office for Barrow on Thursday although details of the military intervention remains sketchy, Efforts by Jammeh to erect a legal hurdle in the way of the ECOWAS-backed inauguration of Barrow suffered a serious setback on Monday as the country’s Supreme Court declined to hear an application by his party to that effect.