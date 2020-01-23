Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester City after suffering a broken ankle during Saturday’s La Liga defeat at Levante. The Belgian, who only recently returned from a three-month lay-off due to an ankle problem, was replaced in the second half of the
read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2TaWW5A
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via The Guardian – https://ift.tt/2TaWW5A
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]