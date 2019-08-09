JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Eden Hazard finally gets new shirt number after opening his goal account for Real Madrid – Legit.ng

#1
Eden Hazard has been handed a new shirt number for his debut season as a Real Madrid player.

According to a post on club’s official website, on Friday, August 9, the former Chelsea playmaker will wear the No. 7 previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo before heading to Juventus last summer....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2ONZUOw

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[35]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top