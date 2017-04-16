Chelsea Forward Eden Hazard has hinted that he may leave the London side at the end of the season. In an interview with Telefoot, he insists that he is fully focused on helping Chelsea win silverware this season, he has hinted there are a couple of teams he has a desire to play for in the future. "When it's not PSG, it's Real Madrid, then maybe it's Bayern Munich... strangely last year there wasn't anybody," he said. “I may also have personal ambitions to play in other clubs. But I'm trying to focus on the present, end up in Chelsea this year. I have a contract until 2020. For now, I'm here and good here.”