Eden Hazard admitted it was possible he would leave Chelsea at the end of the season. Eden Hazard is now now in his seventh season at Stamford Bridge and has continously been linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.
The Belgium international, who is contracted until 2020, …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2P2NxZX
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Belgium international, who is contracted until 2020, …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2P2NxZX
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]