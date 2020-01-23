About 11,000 athletes and their officials have declared readiness to participate in the forthcoming National Sports Festival billed for Edo 2020.
Secretary of Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee, Mr. Ebomhiana Musa disclosed this during a telephone interview with the Chairman of SWAN, Kaduna State Chapter, comrade Jacob Zango....
