Edo 2020: INEC condemns shooting, alleged hijack of electoral materials | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was aware of a shooting incident in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo state, vowing to bring all electoral offenders to justice. Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this in his preliminary address at the...
m.guardian.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!