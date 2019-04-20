Edo State is one of the states in the country where the politics has always attracted the attention of the nation due to the fact that the players are politically sophisticated.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ruled in the state during the leadership of …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2vfxrEK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ruled in the state during the leadership of …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2vfxrEK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]