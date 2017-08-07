The Director of Primary Health Care in Akoko-Edo Local Government Council of Edo, Sunday Yerumoh, on Monday confirmed two cases of Lassa fever in the locality. Mr. Yerumoh made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Igarra, the administrative headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area. He said the patients were quickly admitted in the Surveillance Unit of the local government health care centre, when health personnel noticed that they displayed symptoms of Lassa fever. “The patients were brought to the surveillance unit of the local government and their blood samples were positive. “And in conjunction with the Institute of Lassa Fever Control at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, we quickly moved them to Irrua and we were able to contain the spread of the disease,’’ he said. Mr. Yerumoh said the patients were responding to treatment at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital. NAN