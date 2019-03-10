The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ahmed Waziri, winner of Etsako Central Constituency of Edo State House of Assembly election.
INEC returning officer, Prof. Daniel Olarenwaju, who announced the result in Fugar, said Waziri polled …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XPYfIL
Get More Nigeria Political News
INEC returning officer, Prof. Daniel Olarenwaju, who announced the result in Fugar, said Waziri polled …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XPYfIL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]