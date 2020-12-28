Chinedu Iroka
Edo election: Comrade Shaibu warns Adams Oshiomhole not to subvert the people’s will - TODAY
Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has urged a former Governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, not to subvert the will of the people and to jettison the plan to overturn the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the September 2020 governorship election through the...
www.today.ng