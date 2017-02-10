The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal has granted PDP's Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s request to recount ballot papers used in four local government areas. The affected local government areas are Estako East, Estako West, Akoko-Edo and Egor. This permission was given after an application from the PDP and Ize-Iyamu requestion for the counting of the ballot papers. The ballot papers, contained in ‘Ghana must go,’ were brought to the tribunal by an Administrative Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Ahmed Salman, who was subpoenaed to produced them. The tribunal had, earlier, in a ruling, said the petitioners made it clear that they would order for the production of the ballot papers to be counted in open court. Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi who read the ruling, said the second respondent (Governor Godwin Obaseki) did not oppose the recounting of the ballot papers. The tribunal held that suggestions of tampering of the ballot papers required proof and that the position of the third respondent, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not tenable in law.