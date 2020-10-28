Metro Edo jailbreaks: 40 inmates ‘recovered,’ 1,953 still wanted – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Edo jailbreaks: 40 inmates ‘recovered,’ 1,953 still wanted - New Telegraph

Eight days after #EndSARS protesters freed about 2,000 inmates at two correctional centres in Benin, Edo State, only 40 of the escapees have been “recovered”. The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Comptroller Augustine Njoku, who disclosed this...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Metro Police: Why we deployed 31,000 security personnel in Edo State – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
350
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Tension Edo as protesters release prisons inmates – Newtelegraph
Replies
0
Views
352
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
C
Politics Orji Kalu still in our custody- Correctional Service – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
338
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Oyegun to Edo people: Disregard fake news, vote good governance – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
262
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Metro News
Metro FG approves new uniform for correctional service – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
577
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top