Metro Edo State Permanent Secretary Budgets N283m For A N30m Project

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:50 AM. Views count: 1

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Governor Obaseki had vowed to punish officials who sent a N283 million request for the conduct of primary school examination which eventually cost N30 million

    Commissioner for Communications, Paul Ohonbamu, said that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, submitted a report of the panel of enquiry on the conduct of the 2016/2017 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination.

    He noted that after due consideration of findings and recommendations, the state executive council sacked the official.

    Ohonbamu said that Idahosa, who was Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education at the time, has been referred to the State Civil Service Commission for appropriate action.

    Ohonbamu disclosed that the exco resolved that they should proceed on indefinite suspension without pay and their case forwarded to the State Civil Service Commission for appropriate action

    “EXCO also set up a committee to be chaired by the Commissioner for Employment and Wealth Creation, Mr Emmanuel Usoh to investigate the delisting of about 350 private schools from the list of eligible schools to participate in the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination”, he added.
     

    Samguine, Sep 30, 2017 at 7:50 AM
