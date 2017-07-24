Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, Vice Chancellor of the state-owned Edo University, Iyamho,(EUI) says the institution was not established to cater for the poor. Speaking with NAN, the VC said the school was essentially established to cater for academically-endowed students and the wealthy in the society. He said: “the idea behind the establishment of Edo University by the founding fathers is neither to replace nor compete with the existing Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. “But rather, to complement it in terms of providing world-class education with the best of infrastructure to academically-gifted students and the rich, who can afford the fees. “People have questioned why former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole did not upgrade AAU, than establishing a new university altogether. “Apart from its being capital-intensive to either renovate or bring in the needed infrastructure, the idea was to provide a different brand of education to the people. “We are offering world-class infrastructure and state-of-the art facilities at EUI; that is why our fees are high.