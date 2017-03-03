Ijaw Chieftain, Edwin Clark has again called for the restructuring of Nigeria. At a meeting of South-South and South-East leaders in his Lagos residence, Clark said, ''we are light years away from the kind of country our founding fathers bequeathed to us,'' DAILY POST reports. ''The Richard’s Constitution at Nigeria Independence in 1960 spelt out what Nigeria should be as a Federal Republic with three regions (Northern, Eastern and Western regions) as the components units.'' “And each of the regions was equal and each of the regions was allowed to develop at its own pace. “In those days, whatever resources you have in your region, you take 50 per cent from the proceeds and the remaining 50 per cent is sent to the centre, which is further shared between the centre and the regions. “That was the country we knew. But today, the reverse is the case.”