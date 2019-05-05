Entertainment Eedris Abdulkareem Reacts To Nigerian Soldier Who Is Down With Kidney Failure – Nairaland

Popular nigerian singer and activist Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the recent report of a nigerian soldeir Emmanuel who is down with kidney failure and needs only 8million for kidney transplant ignored by government.

He blasted the government for ignoring the nigerian soldeir like that...


