“Mr Lecturer” hitmaker, Eedris Abdulkareem a musician and ex-member of the defunct music group, Remedies, known for criticising Nigeria in his music, has released a remix to his smash hit, ‘Jaga Jaga’, to highlight the current happenings in Nigeria.
Recall that when the hot track “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” dropped years …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2CLxJH5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Recall that when the hot track “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” dropped years …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2CLxJH5
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]