Politics EFCC’s investigation into my tenure as Kwara governor witch-hunt – Saraki – Premium Times Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Senate President Bukola Saraki has described recent moves by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him as politically motivated and a witch-hunt. Mr Saraki said the anti-graft agency was only investigating matters that were already settled. The Senate President was reacting to fresh moves …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2V9SV0q

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top