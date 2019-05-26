MTN Nigeria on Saturday said that it was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
A statement posted on the exchange web site signed by MTN Nigeria Communications, Company Secretary, Uto …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2KcL28P
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A statement posted on the exchange web site signed by MTN Nigeria Communications, Company Secretary, Uto …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2KcL28P
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]