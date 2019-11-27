Metro EFCC arraigns ‘Ibrahim Magu’ in Port Harcourt – Premium Times Nigeria

The Port Harcourt’s Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned a fake ‘IBRAHIM MAGU’ who has been using the name of the EFCC boss to harass and blackmail senior officiials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for bribes to ‘kill’ spurious corruption investigations....

