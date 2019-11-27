The Port Harcourt’s Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned a fake ‘IBRAHIM MAGU’ who has been using the name of the EFCC boss to harass and blackmail senior officiials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for bribes to ‘kill’ spurious corruption investigations....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OREc9c
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OREc9c
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[105]