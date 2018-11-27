The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Christopher Okeke alongside his company, Sanfill Nigeria Ltd, before Justice Danlami Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, on a two-count charge of obtaining the sum of N15.3million by false pretence.....
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2BB9Sub
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2BB9Sub
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]