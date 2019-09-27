A 36-year-old man, Joseph Oyediran, was yesterday arraigned for internet fraud before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.
Oyediran, who the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), described as one of the most wanted suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was arraigned …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2m8tsc8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Oyediran, who the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), described as one of the most wanted suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was arraigned …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2m8tsc8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]