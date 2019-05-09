Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, have arrested fifteen suspected internet fraudsters in a late- evening raid on Blue Chip Hotels, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 30, were …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VerYsh
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspects, who are between the ages of 18 and 30, were …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VerYsh
Get More Nigeria Metro News